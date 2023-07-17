Work Week in Lafayette County Will be Hot, Humid, Sunny; Rain Possible Later on

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

No surprises are expected with our weather this week — it’s summer in Mississippi, and it is hot.

It’s going to get hotter.

Today we will see a high of 91 degrees under sunny skies and 70% humidity, making it feel hotter.

The low tonight is 73 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast for Lafayette County until possibly the weekend.

Tuesday’s high creeps up to 94 degrees and the low will be around 76 degrees.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The high expected Wednesday is 97 degrees; however, with the heat index value, it’s possible it will feel more like 107 degrees. The low will be around 78 degrees, making for a balmy evening.

Thursday should be very much like Wednesday – hot and humid and sunny.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain for Friday with the high dropping slightly to 91 degrees. Those showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the evening as well.

Saturday also has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. However, we will get a slight break from the heat Saturday as the high is expected to be around 84 degrees with the low around 66 degrees on Saturday night.

There is currently a 20 percent chance of rain for Sunday with the high expected to be around 86 degrees.