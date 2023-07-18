OSD Shares $37M Capital Project Ideas with Community

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A rendering of the proposed Career Tech building at OHS.

The Oxford School District held an informational hearing recently to show its plans for several capital projects planned for the near future and how the district intends on paying for those projects.

The price tag for all of the discussed projects comes to $37 million.

The proposed projects, according to OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson, are based a projected 3-percent growth in students every year for the next 10 years.

In July 2022, the district had 493 new student registrations.

“As of July 12, we’ve had 513 new students register,” Roberson said. “And we still have half of a month left.”

Projects included in the Capital Improvement Plan

Oxford Early Childhood Center includes renovating the administrative offices into PreK-3 (year old) classes with a bathroom in each classroom, updates to the kitchen and gymnasium; additional playground equipment and more.

Della Davidson Elementary includes 10 parking spaces, a fire lane, four new classrooms, four offices, new restrooms and maintenance spaces.

Oxford High School includes a Center for Innovation and Workforce Development with seven new classrooms; an office and conference room; a guard building with an entry gate, more parking, relocate the ROTC obstacle course and add a 60 65 yard turf drill field for OHS band and ROTC.

Oxford Middle School includes an athletic building addition and renovation and a new soccer/football practice turf field with bleachers and a scoreboard for soccer.

Oxford Central Elementary includes a new basketball court and renovations to the playground to make it more age-appropriate.

Rendering of proposed soccer/football field

The OSD will likely be seeking a bond referendum for the $37 million to pay for the proposed projects.

In the presentation last week, Roberson said that the bond would increase school taxes for homeowners who pay OSD taxes.

For a home valued at $200,000, they could expect to see a $37.70 annual raise. For a home valued at $400,000, a $75.40 annual raise and for a home valued at $800,000 a $150.80 annual raise.

The district will be holding additional public meetings. For more information, call the OSD district at 662-234-3541.