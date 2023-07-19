Memphis Firefighter Killed While Battling South Memphis House Fire

A Memphis firefighter died while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

Firefighters responded at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday to a reported house fire at 2047 Rile St., off I-55.

During the fire, the commanding officer on scene learned that firefighters were trapped in the house.

Crews began rescue efforts immediately; however, one firefighter died and three other firefighters remain hospitalized.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family, friends and fellow Memphis firefighters,” said Memphis Fire Public Information Officer Qwanesha Ward. “We ask for prayers and comfort during this difficult time.”

The name of the firefighter who died has not yet been released.

Ward said the recovering firefighters’ conditions are being watched closely with more updates to follow.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Staff report