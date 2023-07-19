OPD K9 Frankie Retires After 8 Years of Service

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the OPD

Oxford Police K9 Frankie has served his community well and will spend the rest of his years living the life of a pet.

Frankie has served his handler, Officer William Hollowell and the Oxford Police Department for more than eight years and is now officially retired.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen read a resolution into the minutes honoring Frankie and his service to the Oxford community during the Board’s regular meeting.

Frankie began his life as a K9 for OPD in 2015. He became certified in narcotics detection, obedience and apprehension with two nationally-recognized associations, the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association and American Working Dogs.

He has served not only OPD, but has assisted the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies.

He has had more than a dozen successful trackings that have led to felony charges filed in four counties. He has helped seize money from criminal organizations, tracked a wanted convict who escaped from prison; found dozens of stolen weapons and helped take in an estimated 1,500 pounds of illegal drugs off the streets.