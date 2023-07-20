Oxford Man Arrested After Officers Respond to Disturbance Call

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking and entering into an Anderson Road residence.

Rodrick Owens

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 13, officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Anderson Road for a disturbance.

After an investigation, Rodrick Owens, 19, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Burglary – Breaking and Entering a Dwelling and Felony Domestic Violence – Simple Assault.

Owens was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $7,000 bond.

The bond was revoked due to Owens being out on a previous felony bond.

