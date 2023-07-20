Oxford Man Charged With Felony Domestic Violence Charge

An Oxford man was arrested recently and charged with a felony domestic violence charge.

Christopher Hill Brewer

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 5, officers responded to a welfare concern request by another law enforcement agency.

After investigation, Christopher Hill Brewer, 41, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

Brewer was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $75,000 bond.

The Memphis Police Department assisted OPD in this case.

Staff report