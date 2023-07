An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly using a credit card fraudulently.

Tekeyiah Taylor

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Tuesday, officers responded to 300 McElroy Drive to take a report of credit card fraud.

After an investigation, Tekeyiah Taylor, 29, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Credit Card Use to Defraud.

Taylor was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

