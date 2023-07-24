Ole Miss Track & Field’s Jalani Davis Takes Hammer Gold at NACAC U23 Meet

Ole Miss track & field All-American senior Jalani Davis wrapped up an excellent meet for Team USA at the U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championships, winning the gold medal in the NACAC U23 women’s hammer throw on Saturday afternoon.

Davis – who just 24 hours earlier won silver in the women’s shot put – took the lead on her first legal throw in the second round and was never caught, topping out at her eventual winning distance of 63.81m/209-04 in the fifth round.

This is the second overall career international medal for Davis in as many days, joining her silver medal performance in the NACAC women’s shot put on Friday afternoon. However, this will not be an end to international competition for Davis this summer, as next month she will represent the United States at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in the shot put. Davis qualified for the world meet following her third-place finish at the U.S. Championships earlier this month.

Davis will enter her final campaign with the Rebels in 2024 with an impressive career line that includes an NCAA title, five All-America awards, 13 career NCAA points, seven SEC medals and 76 career SEC points. This past indoor season, Davis became the first woman in world history to break both 60 feet in the shot put and 80 feet in the weight throw.

