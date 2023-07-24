Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Prepares for Italy Tour

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball prepares to had to Italy to take the court for the first time this season.

Ole Miss will embark on a nine-day Italy tour with three-games. The Rebels will be gone July 30-August 8.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin met with the media on Monday as the Rebels got ready for the summer test.

“I am excited about this group– just a really fun group of young women,” McPhee-McCuin said. “That understand what is next for us. That next step.”

Team 49 under coach Yo have only been on campus for about three weeks.

“It has been an incredible three weeks,” she said. “It’s almost like we have been together all summer honestly. One of the big things that I like is the personalities.”

Coach added that the team last year was fun loving and this group is way more competitive and super focused.

“Which makes for intense practices,” McPhee-McCuin said.

For coach Yo and her staff, they felt like this was the right team to take this trip from the five freshmen to the three newcomers.

“I am really excited about the educational part and that we will be able to vibe as a group,” McPhee-McCuin said.

Ole Miss looks to use this as a good way to get into the season after falling to Louisville in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year.

“We want to make history,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Even when we were 0-16, I was telling everybody that we want to win a national championship. That will always be the ultimate goal for us.

“Would I be happy if we get to the sweet 16 and move beyond that, absolutely that is probably the natural step that you would want to take,” she said. “We aren’t that perineal Sweet 16 program yet until we show it that we can do it.”

Coach added that the Rebels have to show that they are a team that can go late into March as well.

“That’s what is next for our group,” she said. “We have a really competitive non-conference schedule that we are soon to release. I think our fans will like it.”