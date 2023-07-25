Innovative Career Coach Program Sees Growth in Second Year

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
More career coaches will be engaging with Mississippi high school students  this fall to help them discover successful paths into the workforce. 

The State of Mississippi has revved up its efforts to connect students with industry leaders with  over 50 new coaches throughout the state, increasing the total for the 2023-2024 academic year  to 185 from just 20 coaches two years ago. In all, coaches will be deployed in 78% of public  high schools and 79% of the public school districts across the state. 

“We believe that access to one-on-one career coaching opens the eyes of Mississippi high school  students to the kinds of high-tech, high-skill jobs available right here at home,” said Ryan Miller,  executive director of AccelerateMS. “We’ve seen this model create a positive impact in  communities and believe that – with continued support from elected officials and members of  business and industry – this program will shepherd thousands of students toward better career  pathways and be a driver for economic growth across our state. The potential impact of this  program can reach every corner of Mississippi, from the most rural towns and cities to inner-city  schools alike.” 

The statewide initiative was funded in the 2022 legislative session with $8 million from  American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through House Bill 1388. In October, more than 100  coaches were hired and an additional $12 million of state general funds was appropriated in 2023  to help continue the growth of the program. 

Through the coordination of AccelerateMS, grants were awarded this year to six local regional  development organizations to recruit, hire, and place coaches in school districts located within  their geographic areas.  

Working for these organizations focused on community growth and prosperity, the coaches serve  the role of critical link between educators, students and employers who have quality occupational  opportunities for Mississippians. 

“The addition of career coaches to our county created immediate excitement for our business and  industry and served as a shot in the arm to our K-12 institutions,” stated Ross Tucker, President  of the Economic Development Authority of Jones County. “Jones County students can have  confidence in the fact that they have coaches ready and able to equip them with information  about career options and help them navigate their future after high school.” 

By the end of the 2022-2023 school year, additional metrics included 4,389 interactions with  students to assess aptitudes and clarify majors; 7,162 group interactions; 4,108 parent  conversations; 2,905 college applications; 1,741 job applications; 2001 guest speakers; and 1,057  field trips. The coaches also had 25,814 one-on-one conversations with students about their  postsecondary plans. 

“The growth of career coaches in Mississippi is significant and we are closer than ever to having  a career coach in every school in Mississippi,” said Program Manager Lori Nail. “These coaches  bridge the gap between businesses and schools and show that the state is committed to  supporting students in a very strategic way to ensure they have opportunities to thrive in  Mississippi.” 

AccelerateMS serves the people and businesses of Mississippi by developing and deploying  workforce strategies to connect individuals with transformative, high-paying careers. By  leveraging resources and partnering with organizations that hold complementary missions,  AccelerateMS effectuates positive change, creating sustained individual, community and, statewide economic prosperity. 

