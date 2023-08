An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home.

Andrew Goodwin

On July 24, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence off of County Road 4058 for a report of someone kicking a door in.

On July 25th, after the investigation, Andrew Goodwin, 25, of Oxford was arrested for burglary of a dwelling.

He was taken before a Justice Court Judge and given a bond of $25,000; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Goodwin.

Staff report