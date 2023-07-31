Temps Dip Slightly During Early Part of the Week, Increase End of the Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While it’s still hot outside, we are getting a small break from the extremely hot temperatures that Lafayette County suffered last week.

File photo

However, it’s not going to be a very long break.

Today’s high is expected to be around 93 degrees. The low tonight should be around 72 degrees.

There is a 20% of rain Tuesday before 1 p.m. The high is expected to be around 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The low Tuesday should be around 71 degrees.

On Wednesday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy for most of the morning and gradually clear toward the afternoon. The high is expected to be near 91 and the low Wednesday night is at 75 degrees.

The temperatures will start creeping back up Thursday. While there is a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day, the high is expected to be around 95 degrees. The low is expected to be around 77 degrees.

Friday through Sunday all have a similar forecast with a 20 percent chance of rain, highs around 94-95 degrees and lows around 75 degrees.