On the Ballot: State Offices and Candidates on Primary Ballot

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi primary election is a week away and candidates in both parties have been busily politicking to try to be the candidate with the most votes next Tuesday.

Voters will head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 to vote either on a Republican or Democratic ballot.

There are races in several state offices, as well as House and Senate races and local county elections.

This week Hotty Toddy News will run a story each day, breaking down the races and who will be running on each ballot. Due to the number of candidates, particularly in the local county elections, bios and separate stories will not be run for each primary candidate but will be done before the general election in November.

State races

On the Democratic ballot, there are several races where only one candidate appears, including the race to become the Democratic candidate in the Governor race. Only Brandon Presley is on the Democratic ballot.

The sole Democratic candidates will face the Republican winner and any Independent candidates in November.

Other races with one Democratic candidate are:

State Treasurer – Addie L. Green

Lt. Governor – D. Ryan Grover

Secretary of State – Shuwaski Young

Attorney General – Greta Kemp Martin

Commissioner of Insurance – Bruce Burton

One office, Commissioner of Agriculture, has three candidates vying to become the Democratic candidate in November – Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr., Bethany Hill and Terry Rogers II. The winner on Aug. 8 will face whoever wins the Republic primary.

The Republican ballot is much longer with more contested races.

In the Governor race, incumbent Tate Reeves faces fellow Republicans David Grady Hardigree and John Witcher.

Other Republican primary elections that are contested include:

Lt. Governor – incumbent Delbert Hosemann faces Tiffany Longino and Chris McDaniel

Commission of Insurance – Incumbent Mike Chaney faces Mitch Young

Public Service Commissioner Northern District – Chris Brown and Tanner Newman (no incumbent)

Uncontested races with one Republican candidate include: