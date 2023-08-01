Traffic Flow, Walker Changes at Bramlett

School starts in Oxford on Thursday and the Oxford School District is reminding parents of Bramlett Elementary students that drop off and pick up will look different this year.

The school underwent some renovations over the summer that included seven new classrooms in a new building; modern awnings and sidewalks; playground relocation and new equipment; a new road to keep traffic flowing around the campus; and double exit lanes to help increase traffic flow.

The new road on the east side of the campus allows 110-120 cars to approach the car-rider line in double lanes. This addition provides additional safety features for students.

The traffic and walker changes below begin Thursday:

Car riders will keep right at the top of the Bramlett driveway onto the new road.

There is no drop-off at the front entrance.

For the safety of our students, walkers are not allowed from Jefferson Avenue for morning or afternoon drop-off. The campus sidewalk was removed during construction. The side gate will not be staffed to receive students as in years past. Parking along Jefferson Avenue will not be permitted.

The OSD is asking parents to remain patient and plan ahead for the first couple of weeks of school.

Traffic will be really slow during the first two weeks as students enter a new routine.



Here are a few helpful tips for preparing your child for the drop-off process:

Students should sit on the passenger side of the vehicle

Students should unbuckle close to your stopping point

Get their backpack on as you are approaching drop-off

Staff report