Ole Miss Football Opens Fall Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jaxson Dart Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss opened fall camp for the 2023 football season on Wednesday and head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media.

“It’s good to be back and we had a really good practice this morning,” Kiffin said. “This is a roster that is half new from last season –with a lot of work and excitement with guys who have been or could be really good players.”

Kiffin added that the staff has a lot of work to do to put that all together.

“It’s a lot to do with putting them together and meshing them so they become a good team,” Kiffin said. “I’m excited to be out there and putting them together.”

This season, the Rebels have more new pieces on the defensive side of the ball than on offense.

“That might take a little more time with the new coaches and system on defense,” Kiffin said. “We’re excited about our new coaches and players over there. We have a lot of work to do.”

Ole Miss has a room full of quarterbacks as camp opens with Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders, Walker Howard and Austin Simmons.

“All four guys out there are getting reps and rotating through with all the different units,” Kiffin said. “That is definitely as deep as we have been here. It’s neat to have all those guys together and work with that much talent.”

Kiffin added, “It’s very rare to have that in the quarterback room when all the guys leave. It’s going to be exciting to watch them compete and throw.”

Ole Miss opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2, as they play host to Mercer at 1 p.m. on SECNetwork+.