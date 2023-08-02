On the Ballot: Lafayette County House, Senate Candidates

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Voters will head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 to vote either on a Republican or Democratic ballot on Tuesday in the Mississippi Primary.

There are races in several state offices, as well as House and Senate races and local county elections.

This week Hotty Toddy News will run a story each day, breaking down the races and who will be running on each ballot. Due to the number of candidates, particularly in the local county elections, bios and separate stories will not be run for each primary candidate but will be done before the general election in November.

Senate/House

Republican ballot

There are three Senate seats this year in Lafayette County.

For many years it was just District 9 but due to the 2020 US Census, some Lafayette County residents are now under District 8 or 10.

In Senate District 8, there is one Republican candidate – Benjamin A. Suber.

In Senate District 9, incumbent Sen. Nicole Boyd faces challenger Ricky Caldwell.

In Senate District 10, there is one Republican candidate – Neil S. Whaley.

There are six House representatives who represent different areas of Lafayette County.

In House District 5, there is no Republican candidate.

In House District 8, incumbent Rep. Trey Lamar is the only Republican candidate and there is no Democratic candidate.

In House District 10, incumbent Rep. Brady B. Williamson faces challengers, Lofton Gray and Josh Hawkins.

In House District 12, incumbent Clay Deweese is the only Republican candidate.

In House District 13, incumbent Steve Massengill is the only Republican candidate and there is no Democratic candidate.

In House District 23, incumbent Perry Van Bailey faces Andrew “Andy” Stepp.

In House District 34. Incumbent Kevin Horan is the only Republican candidate and there is no Democratic candidate.

Democratic ballot

Of the three Senate seats representing Lafayette County, only one, District 10, has a Democratic candidate on the ballot – Andre R. DeBerry, who will run against Whaley in November.

In House District 5, incumbent John Faulkner is the only Democratic candidate and has no opposition.

In House District 12, there is one Democratic candidate on the ballot – Donna Niewiaroski who will face Clay Deweese in November.

In House District 23, there is one Democratic candidate, Danny Lampley, who will face the Republican winner in November.