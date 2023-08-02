Two Punkin Water Projects Move Forward

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to accept a single bid to help hurry along the process of taking over Punkin Water Association.

The city advertised for bids for the Punkin Water Booster Station Project; however, only one bid came in from Cleveland Construction in the amount of $845,389.

Generally, the city will rebid a project if only one bid is received; however, City Engineer Reanna Mayoral told the Board accepting the one bid was in the city’s best interest due to the “critical state of infrastructure within the existing Punkin Water Association and the need to establish a reliable source of water for its users as quickly as possible.”

Mayoral said she believes if the project was rebid, there is a likelihood that they would still only receive one bid and that it could come in higher.

In order to award a project when a single bid is received and the cost exceeds the estimate this much, the Board must make a finding that doing so is in the best interest of the public, other prospective bidders had a reasonable opportunity to respond and that the price is appropriate.

The Board made those findings and accepted the bid.

Residents receiving water from PWA have been issuing complaints to the PSC for several years over the quality of the water and poor management of the water association. Customers often complain about discoloration of their water and needing to replace water filters almost weekly.

The city of Oxford, via the Board of Aldermen, voted in early 2022 to take over the system and provide water for Punking Water customers.

All costs associated will be reimbursed by PWA. Mayoral said the PWA Board of Directors also agreed to accept the one bid from Cleveland Construction.

The Board also approved a bid from Eubank Construction Co. in the amount of $924,124 for the Punkin Water Main Extension project, which will provide the necessary connection to the city of Oxford water system and will allow the city to provide water to some portions of Punkin prior to the completion of the entire project.