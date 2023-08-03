Highway Improvement Projects Continue Across Northwest Mississippi

The repaving of Highway 334 was paid for with Lottery funds and is now complete. Photo via Google Maps

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi, including Lafayette County.

“These projects are vital to our communities in northwest Mississippi and they wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous level of support we receive from our state legislature and executive branch,” said Mitch Turner, District 2 Engineer.

Lafayette County

Work is complete on the mill and overlay of State Route 334 from University Avenue to 1 mile east of County Road 418 in Lafayette County. The $5.6 million project was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company and was funded through the Mississippi Lottery.

Other Lottery funded paving projects

A project to mill and overlay State Route 8 from Holcomb to the beginning of the five-lane in Grenada County is nearing completion. All asphalt paving and shoulder gravel is complete. The $3.9 million project was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis.

Progress continues on the mill and overlay of State Route 4 from the SR 4 bypass to SR 5 in Benton and Marshall Counties. The leveling asphalt and trench widening is complete and the surface asphalt should begin soon. The $9.7 million contract was awarded to Double T Construction, LLC of Holly Springs and is expected to be completed fall 2023.

I-55 bridge replacement in Tate County

Work is complete on a $52.4 million project to replace four bridges on I-55 at Hickahala Creek in Tate County. The project included the construction of new northbound and southbound bridges over Hickahala Creek and the Hickahala relief area.

The project was awarded to W.G. Yates & Son Construction Company of Jackson. This project is set to be completed summer 2023.

Bridge replacements on State Route 3 in Tate and Tunica Counties

Work is progressing on two bridge replacements on State Route 3 in Tate and Tunica Counties. The bridges are being built over the CNIC Railroad and the Coldwater River near Savage. They are being constructed on a new alignment, adjacent to the existing road.

The deck surface on the CNIC bridge is complete and the deck surface on the Coldwater River Bridge is being done.

The $25.5 million project was awarded to Talbot Brothers Inc. of Nesbit. It is scheduled to be completed spring 2024.

Roundabout construction at U.S. 72 and State Route 7 in Benton County

Work has started on the construction of a new roundabout at the U.S. 72 / State Route 7 intersection in Benton County. This will be the first roundabout of its kind in Mississippi to be installed on a four-lane highway. Curb, island pavement, drainage work, lighting and the hauling of borrow excavation is underway.

The $7.8 million project was awarded to Xcavators, Inc. of Falkner. It is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024.

State Route 309 mill and overlay in Marshall County

Work has started on the mill and overlay of State Route 309, from the end of the four-lane north of U.S. 78, to the Tennessee state line in Marshall County. The contractor waited until school was out for the summer to start work on the project. The asphalt surface is complete and driveway pads are being placed.

The $4.8 million project was awarded to Standard Construction Company, Inc. of Byhalia. It is scheduled to be completed fall 2023.

Bridge replacement on State Route 7 in Grenada County

Work is wrapping up on a bridge replacement on State Route 7 in Grenada County.

The bridge is being built on a new alignment over Riverdale Creek. The work is necessary due to the rapid deterioration of the existing bridge. The new bridge spans Riverdale Creek along with the Grenada Railroad.

Construction of the new bridge is complete, and the old bridge has been removed.

Key, LLC was awarded the $11.4 million contract. The project is expected to be completed summer 2023.

Bridge replacement on State Route 35 in Carroll County

A project to replace a bridge on State Route 35 over the Big Sand Creek continues in Carroll County.

The bridge is being built in its original location, and a detour bridge has been built to handle traffic during construction. The bridge deck is complete and work continues on the pedestrian walkway.

The $6.5 million project was awarded to Century Construction Group of Tupelo. Work is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Bridge replacement on State Route 442 in Leflore County

The project includes the replacement of five bridge sites. Work has been completed on the site one bridge and is progressing on the site two bridge. Plans are to open both bridges to traffic by the fall of 2023 and move to the site 5 bridge in order to minimize local impacts to travel.

Talbot Brothers was awarded the $12.4 million contract. Work is expected to be completed fall 2024.

Bridge replacement on State Route 8/9 in Calhoun County

Work is progressing on the replacement of 4 bridges located south of Calhoun City. Traffic should be diverted onto the detour road soon on Site 1. Earthwork and bridge work is continuing on the realignment at Site 2.

Manhattan Road & Bridge Company of Little Rock Ark. was awarded the $24 million contract. Work is expected to be completed spring 2024.

Bridge replacement on State Route 8 in Calhoun and Grenada Counties

Work is progressing on the bridge replacement on SR 8 in Calhoun and Grenada Counties. Work includes construction of a new bridge over Butputter Creek and the replacement of a box culvert.

Traffic has been placed on the detour road on Site 1. Construction has begun on the permanent bridges. Earthwork and bridge work is progressing on the realignment at Site 2.

T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia as awarded the $24.5 million contract. Work is expected to be completed summer 2024.

Bridge replacement on State Route 6 in Quitman County

This project replaces two bridges over Cassidy Bayou and the Coldwater River. The realignment of Cassidy Bayou is complete and the bridge deck is complete. Beams have been set and the deck work is progressing on the Coldwater River bridge.

W.G. Yates and Sons was awarded the $29.7 million contract. Work is expected to be completed fall 2024.

Highway work zones are meant to protect the traveling public and the highway workers on the side of the road. Highway work zones can be found throughout the state and often present unfamiliar traffic conditions. Examples of common work zones found on Mississippi highways and a complete list of tips can be found at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms .

MDOT recently launched a new project update webpage that aims to keep the public informed regarding significant, active projects. The webpage provides up-to-date information on project timelines, progress, and any potential road closures or detours that may be associated with the project. Access the MDOT projects webpage by visiting www.GoMDOT.com/Projects .

In addition to the projects webpage, drivers can stay updated with live travel information by downloading the MDOT Traffic mobile app, visiting www.MDOTtraffic.com , and following @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Staff report