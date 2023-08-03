Thursday, August 3, 2023
Oxford Man Charged With Several Auto Burglaries

An Oxford man faces nine felony counts of vehicle burglary, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Shandon Coleman

In late July, OPD took multiple reports of auto burglaries that occurred at businesses near West Oxford Loop and Highway 6 West.

After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with nine counts of Auto Burglary.

Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.

The bond was revoked due to Coleman being out on a previous felony bond for auto burglary.

