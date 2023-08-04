Kincannon Demolition to Start Saturday

UM Communications

Demolition crews will tear down Kincannon Hall over the next month, and a fleet of dump trucks will remove the debris from campus.

The trucks will remove 40-50 loads per day using the route illustrated on the attached campus map.

University Police urges caution whenever driving or walking in the vicinity of Kincannon. Here are the key details that you need to know.

Project Schedule: Work will occur on-site Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until completion, expected in early September. Work will be suspended on key dates when campus activities create congestion in key areas.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 19 – Demolition work is underway. No debris hauling will take place.

– Demolition work is underway. No debris hauling will take place. Monday, Aug. 21 until completion – Demolition work continues and dump trucks will haul debris along the removal route Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. except for home football gamedays.

This timetable is subject to change due to weather delays and other considerations.

Debris Removal Route: When loaded, each dump truck will travel north on Rebel Drive, turn right to travel southeast on Jackson Avenue, and turn right again to travel south on Gertrude Ford Boulevard to Highway 6 and off campus. Empty dump trucks will follow the same route in reverse to access the Kincannon site. Every loaded dump truck will be led down Rebel Drive by an open golf cart as a pilot vehicle to enable communication with pedestrians if needed.

Pedestrian Safety: To maximize pedestrian safety while dump trucks navigate campus, security officers will be stationed at the following areas:

The four-way intersection of Rebel Drive and Student Union Drive

The three-way intersection of Rebel Drive and Northgate Drive

Two crosswalks on Rebel Drive between Northgate Drive and Jackson Avenue

Crosswalk on Gertrude Ford Blvd. between the Ford Center parking lot and Alumni Drive.

How to Stay Safe: University Police urges all pedestrians to cross these streets only at crosswalks and remain aware of your surroundings while debris removal is underway. Signage will be stationed on Rebel Drive to discourage jaywalking and direct pedestrians to the crosswalks.

The university will share updates with the campus community as the demolition project continues. Everyone should stay alert in areas of campus affected by the project as we strive to uphold a safe environment while advancing plans to erect new student housing.