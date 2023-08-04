Oxford Man Charged With Three Felony Bad Check Charges

Christopher Bell

An Oxford man faces three bad check charges and investigators think more charges could be coming, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On July 28, OPD responded to a business in the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue for a report of a bad check.

After an investigation, Christopher Bell, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with three counts of Felony False Pretense with more charges possible.

“It is believed that this crime has occurred at other businesses in town,” stated OPD in a press release.

Bell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $60,000 bond.

If you have questions, or think this has occurred at your business, call OPD at 662-232-2400 and ask for Detective Hollowell.

Staff report