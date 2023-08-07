Rumie App Set to Unveil Fourth Version for Enhanced College Marketplace Experience

The fourth version of the Rumie app is slated for release this August, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the college marketplace platform that was invented and developed at the University of Mississippi.

Rumie is a leading college marketplace app created to address the specific needs of students.

Founded at the University of Mississippi, Rumie has redefined the college trading experience. Its intuitive interface, focus on safety, and commitment to innovation make it the preferred choice for college students seeking to buy, sell, and rent items within their community.

This latest update will usher in a series of new features designed to elevate user convenience and safety.

Rumie continues its commitment to fostering seamless transactions and connections within the collegiate community while introducing novel functionalities that redefine the buying, selling, and renting experience.

Among the highlights of the forthcoming release are the following groundbreaking additions:

1. Nationwide Shipping: Users will now have the ability to engage in nationwide trading,

amplifying the reach and accessibility of the Rumie platform.

2. Saved Addresses: Simplifying transactions, this feature will allow users to conveniently store

and manage frequently used addresses, streamlining the buying and selling process.

3. Calculated Clothes Rentals: The Rumie app will introduce a cutting-edge rental system that

facilitates precise rental periods. Users can stipulate the exact duration for which they wish to

rent an item, enhancing flexibility and customization.

4. Integration of Stripe Payment: Acknowledging the growing demand for secure and swift

transactions, Rumie proudly announces its partnership with Stripe, an online payment service.

This collaboration will offer users a secure method of processing payments, reinforcing the app’s

commitment to ensuring a safe trading environment.

Since its inception, Rumie has emerged as a trailblazing college marketplace app, meticulously

designed to cater to the unique needs of students. Conceived as an acronym for “Regulated

University Marketplace Internet Exchange,” the platform facilitates the exchange of a diverse

array of items including clothing, furniture, books, and more. To uphold a sense of authenticity

and security, user registration is confined to holders of .edu email addresses.

Rumie’s origin story traces back to the University of Mississippi, where visionary entrepreneurs

Tanner McCraney and Patrick Phillips identified a dearth of college-oriented trading solutions.

Launched in the spring of 2021, the platform has since garnered a devoted user base. The

addition of Caki Field to the team during the subsequent summer introduced a novel dimension – a focus on catering to the preferences of sorority members.

“Girls across campus can rent from each other, you know, dresses that have been worn once or not even once or lightly worn,” Field said.

This innovative rental option empowers users to access high-quality, gently worn apparel, further enriching the app’s offerings.

One of the standout features of the new release is the meticulously crafted rental system. Users can now specify the exact timeframe during which they wish to lease an item. The rental period

is meticulously tracked, with users initiating the rental by capturing an image of the item

handover. The rental concludes with the submission of a photograph confirming the item’s return.

Additionally, Rumie’s partnership with Stripe marks an evolution in its operational landscape.

This marks the first instance where Rumie has integrated a robust payment processing mechanism, signifying its unwavering commitment to offering users a secure, seamless, and all-encompassing marketplace experience.

Staff report