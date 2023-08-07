Small Break From Excessive Heat This Week But it is Still Summer in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

It’s still very much summer in north Mississippi, but we will see a slight break in the excessive heat this week, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.

We could even see some rain over the next couple of days.

There is a 60 percent chance of some rain and thunderstorms today, mainly before 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a 10 to 15 mph breeze. The high temperature for today is 90 degrees, with a low of 71 tonight. There is a slight chance of some rain showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight after 2 a.m.

The high on Tuesday is expected to be “just” 84 degrees, with a 50 percent of showers and thunderstorms and a slight breeze. The low should be around 71 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of some rain overnight.

Don’t let the rain keep you from voting Tuesday in the Mississippi primary.

Wednesday will be much like Tuesday, although the high temperature could hit closer to 90 degrees. There is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and into the evening hours with a low expected around 74 degrees.

Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms that could bring in gusty winds up to 25 mph. Storms could continue into the night. The winds are expected to die down Thursday night. The low will be around 73 degrees.

Friday has a 30 percent chance of rain showers, with a high of around 89 degrees expected. Friday night currently has a 20 percent chance of some rain overnight with a low of around 74 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday both currently have a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, with highs around 90–92 degrees. The skies should be mostly sunny in between any possible rain showers.

Stay weather-aware, as conditions in north Mississippi can change daily.