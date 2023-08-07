Voters Will Head to the Polls Tuesday for Mississippi Primary Election

Independent candidates will NOT appear on Tuesday’s ballot. They will be on the ballot in November. Images via Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in Mississippi’s primary, where there are state, regional and local county races on the ballot.

In Mississippi, the primary is an Open Primary, which means registered voters can vote on either party’s primary, regardless of their party affiliation. However, in the case of a runoff election, if a voter voted in the Democratic primary, they must vote on the Democratic ballot for the runoff. A voter does not have to vote for the same party in the general election that they did in the primary.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents living in Oxford 3 and Oxford 4 voting districts have had a change of precinct locations since the last election. Oxford 3 now vote at the Oxford Activity Center, and Oxford 4 residents will vote at the Jackson Avenue Center (the old Oxford mall).

Voters in each precinct should have received a new voter registration card.

See a listing of all precincts and sample ballots below.

If needed, the runoff election will be held on Aug. 29.

When going to vote, make sure to have a photo ID.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

A driver’s license

A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

A United States passport

A government employee ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

Hotty Toddy News will be at the Lafayette County Courthouse and will provide updates on the primary election results on its website and Facebook and Twitter pages.

For any questions, call the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.

Where to vote:

DISTRICT 1

OXFORD 1 – MS State Extension Office – (70 FD Buddy East Parkway)

– MS State Extension Office – (70 FD Buddy East Parkway) Denmark-Lafayette Springs – (11 CR 287 – Fire Station #11 Lafayette Springs)

Yocona – (826 Hwy. 334 – Yocona Community Center)

DISTRICT 2

OXFORD 2 – Conference Center – (102 Ed Perry Blvd. – Oxford Conf. Center)

– Conference Center – (102 Ed Perry Blvd. – Oxford Conf. Center) Philadelphia – (1301 Hwy. 30 East Etta – Philadelphia Fire Station #12) ZIP: 38627

DISTRICT 3

OXFORD 3 – Oxford Activity Center – (400 Price Street)

– Oxford Activity Center – (400 Price Street) Abbeville – (62 CR 106 – Springfield MB Church) ZIP: 38601

College Hill – (10 CR 130 – College Hill Community Center)

Taylor – (78 First Street – Taylor Community Center) ZIP: 38673

DISTRICT 4

OXFORD 4 – (1111 Jackson Ave. West – Jackson Avenue Center) – old mall: Wal-Mart location

– (1111 Jackson Ave. West – Jackson Avenue Center) – old mall: Wal-Mart location Anchor/Taylor – (177 CR 376 Water Valley – Green’s Shop on Hwy. 7 South) ZIP: 38965

Burgess – (46 CR 313 Oxford – Clear Creek Baptist Church)

Harmontown – (599 Hwy. 310 Como Fire Station #1 – Harmontown) ZIP: 38619

Union West – (823 CR 313 – Fire Station #16)

DISTRICT 5