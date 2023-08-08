Local County Primary Election Results

Chancery Clerk candidate Mike Roberts, left, looks over election results Tuesday night at the Lafayette County Courthouse. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

The Supervisor District 1 race was decided Tuesday, with incumbent Supervisor Brent Larson winning against two other Republican candidates.

Larson earned 71% of the votes against Carole Arnold and Anthony Cox. Since there were no Democratic or Independent candidates running, Larson will not have an opposing candidate in November.

Of Lafayette County’s about 30,000 registered voters, about 9,800 voted in Tuesday’s primary election.

In the Supervisor District 2 race, John Morgan, who is currently on the Oxford Board of Aldermen, won the Republican primary against Dru Jones, earning 78% of the votes. He will face Democratic candidate Avery Dunn in November. Dunn had no opposition Tuesday on the Democratic ballot.

In the Supervisor District 3 race on the Republican ballot, incumbent David Rikard took 66 % of the votes against Josh Theweatt. He will face Dale Timothy Gordon, who won the Democratic primary against Larandust Coleman and Will Tidwell. Gordon received 79% percent of the votes.

LaSonja “Sue” Pettis, right, won the Democratic primary for Justice Court Judge Northern District. She will face Republican candidate Brent Johnson in November. She celebrated the win with her daughter, Samej Pettis, left.

In the Supervisor District 4 Republican primary, Scott Allen won with 56% of the votes against Derek Mooney. He will face incumbent Supervisor Chad McLarty, who is running as an Independent, and Democratic candidate Anne Klingen, who was the only Democratic candidate on the ballot Tuesday.

In the Supervisor District 5 race, Greg Bynum took the Republican ticket with 63% of the votes against Johnny Mike Fortner and Jason Kent. He will face Democratic candidate Don Mason in November. Mason was the only Democrat on the ballot Tuesday, and incumbent Supervisor Mike Roberts is not seeking re-election.

Roberts is, instead, running for Chancery Court Clerk. He won the Republican primary Tuesday against Kasey Haynie Daniels, earning 63% of the votes. He will face two Independent candidates in November – Lloyd Olphant and Marsha Peirce Theobald.

Of the three Justice Court Judge districts, the only race on Tuesday’s ballot was for the Northern District, where LaSonja “Sue” Pettis took 72% of the votes against Hardie Meeks Jr. Pettis will face Republican candidate Brent Johnson in November.

In the race for Lafayette County Coroner, Glenn Coleman won on the Republican ballot, earning 63% of the votes against Shawn Bennett. Coleman will face Democratic primary winner LaVera “Deede” Hodges, who earned 74% of the votes against Marilyn Pomerlee Delbridge.

In the Constable Central race, incumbent Kenneth Drewrey won with 64% of the votes against challenger Lee Durham. There are no Democratic or Independent candidates running for this office, so Drewrey will retain his position as Constable.

Hotty Toddy News will have continuing coverage of House, Senate, and State/regional races on Wednesday.