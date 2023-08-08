MDOT Relaunches Litter Campaign – Don’t Trash Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the relaunch of its anti-litter campaign this fall, aimed at encouraging Mississippians to put trash where it belongs and recycle whenever possible.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a video featuring agency employees, including Executive Director Brad White, eagerly asking Mississippians to help MDOT and put trash where it belongs.

“Litter is a big problem in Mississippi,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “MDOT spends over $3 million a year picking up litter. This is money that could be used to build and maintain roads and bridges. Let’s all be good stewards of our great state and make the choice to put our trash where it belongs.”

MDOT is also launching a new anti-litter webpage. The one-stop hub contains information on the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program, Mississippi litter statistics and resources, stormwater pollution information, anti-litter teacher resources, and more.

The webpage can be accessed by visiting GoMDOT.com/DontTrashMS .

The campaign is being relaunched with the hope of making an immediate impact on reducing litter in Mississippi. Remember, it’s not just food wrappers or cans being thrown away – it’s taxpayer dollars.

Staff report