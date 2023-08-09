Life Dental Group Promotes Jeff Hand as President

Life Dental Group, a dental services organization based in Oxford with 12 practices across Mississippi and Alabama, announces the promotion of Jeff Hand to the title of President.

Jeff Hand

“Jeff has consistently demonstrated his profound understanding of our industry,” said Life Dental’s Chief Dental Officer Dr. Mike Huggins. “And his ability to inspire others, coupled with his strategic vision, has played a very important role in shaping our growth trajectory. As president, Jeff will oversee all aspects of our operation, leading our talented team and driving our strategic direction.”

Hand’s promotion builds on his five successful years as the company’s chief acquisition officer—a role in which he was responsible for recruiting dentists and growing Life Dental’s network of dental practices. Prior to joining the Life Dental team, his experience included leadership and management roles in sales and marketing for large companies.

Hand holds a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.

Founded in 2017, Life Dental Group, was recognized as an Inc. 5000 company in both 2022 and 2023 as one of the country’s fastest-growing companies. Presently, Life Dental Group has 12 clinics throughout Mississippi and Alabama, with plans to open three more in 2023 and expand its footprint into 2024 and beyond.

Dental students, hygienists and dentists who are interested in learning more about Life Dental Group or joining our Life Dental family may contact Rob Vincent at (404) 561-2121 or rvincent@equiproinvest.com.

Staff report