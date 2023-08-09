Metro Narcotics Expresses Urgent Concern Regarding Overdoses, Fentanyl Danger

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The emergence of fraudulent pills known as “Perc 30s,” which contain a dangerous amount of Fentanyl, has caused an increase in drug overdoses locally, according to the Metro Narcotics Unit. Images provided

The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit issued a statement Wednesday expressing concern over an increase in the number of drug overdoses locally.

“These incidents have been attributed to the presence of Fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic opioid, which poses a significant threat to anyone who comes into contact with it,” stated the release.

The statement pointed to the emergence of fraudulent pills known as “Perc 30s,” which contain a dangerous amount of Fentanyl, as one of the main reasons for the increase in drug overdoses.

The Perc 30 pills are deceitful in appearance but can be lethal to those who consume them, leading to tragic consequences.

“Our mission at the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit is to protect and serve our community, and in light of this concerning situation, we want to ensure that every individual is aware of the potential dangers they may face,” stated the release. “We strongly advise against any use of illicit substances, especially those not obtained from medical professionals.”

The Metro Narcotics Unit promises to pursue individuals selling and distributing narcotics, and recommends anyone struggling with substance abuse, or knows someone who is, to seek help.

“We understand that addiction can be a complex issue, and we want to extend our support to those who may be affected. There are numerous resources available to help individuals dealing with addiction and related challenges,” the release states. “If you or a loved one requires assistance, please consider reaching out to local addiction treatment centers like Communicare, support groups, and mental health professionals.”

Fentanyl testing strips are now legal and readily available online. These strips can be a valuable tool in assessing the presence of Fentanyl in substances, potentially preventing accidental overdoses.

“We encourage you to take advantage of these resources to ensure your safety and the safety of your loved ones,” states the release. “Let us stand together as a resilient community, united against the dangers that threaten us.”

If you have any information or concerns regarding suspicious activities or the presence of harmful substances, contact any of the below organizations: