Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon, Overnight

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County could see some heavy rain and thunderstorms this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.

The NWS has placed Lafayette County in a Severe Storm Slight Risk 2 category on its 1 to 5 scale, with 5 being the highest risk for severe weather.

The greatest threat is high winds, with possible wind gusts of 60+ mph.

There is also a slight risk of local flooding associated with the possible heavy rainfall.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon is around 60%. Another round of storms is expected later tonight and there is a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Rain continues into Thursday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees. Winds could gust up to 25 mph during the storms.

