Boyd Retains Senate Seat, Two LC House Reps Lose Seats in Primary Election

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Two of Lafayette County’s House representatives lost their races in the primary election Tuesday.

House District 10 Rep. Brady Williamson lost his seat to Republican challenger, Josh Hawkins.

Hawkins earned 57% of the total votes to Williamson’s 28%. Another Republican challenger, Lofton Gray, earned 15% of the votes.

On his social media pages, Williamson told his constituents that serving them for the last four years has been a “great honor.”

House District 23 incumbent Rep. Perry Bailey was also upset by his Republican challenger, Andrew Stepp who will now face Democrat Danny Lampley in November.

Sen. Nicole Boyd

“My opponent played by the rules of politics and won. Josh Hawkins is your new State Representative. May he serve you well,” Williamson said online.

Andrew Stepp upset incumbent State Rep. Perry Bailey in the Republican Primary. Stepp now faces Democrat Danny Lampley in November.

Sen. Nicole Boyd in Senate District 9 won against Republican candidate Ricky Caldwell with 76% of the votes. She will not have any opposition in November.