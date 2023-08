Jakisha Johnson

On July 25, the Oxford Police Department received a report of theft at a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue.

After an investigation, Jakisha Johnson, 36, of Batesville, was arrested and charged with Embezzlement.

Johnson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office assisted OPD with this case.

Staff report