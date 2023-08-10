Early Morning Storm Wreaks Havoc in Oxford; Downs Several Trees

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A tree fell on a house on North Lamar Blvd. Photo provided by OEM Johnson Avenue Ext. Photo provided by OEM The tree on North Lamar pushed up the sidewalk while toppling over. Photo provided by OEM A car on Club View Road is covered by a fallen tree. Photo provided by OEM Crews working to remove the tree that fell on North Lamar. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

An overnight storm wreaked havoc in Oxford and Lafayette County early Thursday morning, knocking down several trees, damaging homes and vehicles, and blocking roads.

Lafayette County was under a tornado watch from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a strong thunderstorm arrived in Oxford, bringing wind gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In the city of Oxford, the storm knocked down trees and limbs on several roads.

Oxford Emergency Management Coordinator Shane Fortner provided the following damage report this morning:

Johnson Avenue Ext; house and vehicle damage with road blocked

Club View Drive – vehicle damaged and road blocked

North Lamar Boulevard – House damaged and sidewalk damaged

South 16th Street and Madison Avenue – large tree across the road

Additional small trees and tree tops around the city required removal from streets, Fortner said.

“Our dedicated crews have been working tirelessly to clear the fallen trees and limbs, ensuring safe passage for everyone,” Fortner said on the Oxford Emergency Management Facebook page.

In Lafayette County, five trees fell across roads; however, Public Information Officer Beau Moore said as of noon Thursday, there were no reports of property damage in the county.