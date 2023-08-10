Sierra Cannon, Boys & Girls Club Both Win Big at Dance Like the Stars Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

Oxford’s Sierra Cannon won both the Grand Champion Fundraising Award and the Judges Choice Award. Photo via Sierra Cannon’s Facebook

Oxford’s Sierra Cannon won both the Grand Champion Fundraising award and the Judges Choice Award at this year’s Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s Dance Like the Stars event, which raised over $241,000 for the youth development organization.

The event was held on Aug. 5 at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo.

Cannon raised $57,288.

“Saturday night was a great success for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi,” Cannon said. “It was an honor to be a small part of such an incredible event for such a wonderful cause. All the other dancers, along with everyone involved with the BGCNMS, are some of the kindest people I’ve ever met, and I am blessed to call them friends.”

Each of the 10 contestants was paired with a dance professional from The Dance Studio of Tupelo to learn and perform a ballroom dance routine.

Cannon and her partner, Andrew Davis, performed a foxtrot to, “You Make Me Feel So Young.”

Other winners included: Second Place Grand Champion, Erskine Cummings of Ripley with a total of $47,196 and Third Place Grand Champion, Representative Sam Creekmore of New Albany with a total of $34,117.

Judges awarded second place in the Judges’ Choice category to J.J. Birks of Nettleton, and Jackson Taylor of Nettleton came in third.

2023 Dancers Included: Erskine Cummings representing Ripley, Representative Sam Creekmore representing New Albany, Sierra Cannon representing Oxford and Carol Farris, Iffat Jarin, Windy Scruggs, Rosa Birks, Jackson Taylor, Beau Melton and Jamison “J.J.” Birks all representing Tupelo.

The Facebook People’s Choice award went to Rosa Birks.

The show can still be viewed through a link on the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Facebook page.

For more information on Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, call 662-841-6504, or visit www.bgcnms.org.