Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Drops 2023-24 Non-Conference Slate

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Following an exhilarating run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, culminating with the Rebels’ 11thSweet 16, the excitement around the program remains at a high level with head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announcing the 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Friday.



“We intentionally elected to create very challenging schedule that will push our program as it continues to grow,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Having the opportunity to play seven times at home during the non-conference portion of our schedule provides our students and fans a great opportunity to come and support our team.”



Ole Miss will host Rust College in an exhibition tune-up on Oct. 29 prior to the season opener against Queens on Monday, Nov. 6. The Rebels begin the 2023-24 season with a bang, hosting its annual Kids Day against the Royals. Oklahoma then provides Ole Miss with an early season test, as the Sooners visit the SJB Pavilion on Nov. 9. The matchup is the Rebels first matchup against a perirenal NCAA Tournament program. The three game homestand continues with the Temple on Thursday Nov. 15 in the return game of the home-and-home series with the Owls.



For the second straight season, the Rebels once again head to the Caribbean and the Bahamas to appear in the Battle 4 Atlantis for three games Nov. 18 through 20. Ole Miss will face the potential likes of Arizona, DePaul, Middle Tennessee, South Dakota, Howard and Memphis.



The Rebels return home to host Little Rock on Nov. 25, before yet another Power Five matchup awaits in the first season of the ACC/SEC Challenge as Ole Miss faces a Sweet 16 rematch from last season against Louisville from Oxford.



A trip down to Hattiesburg kicks off the month of December with the Rebels visiting the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss on Dec. 2. The Rebels then enjoy a 10-day break for finals before taking on Mississippi Valley State from the SJB Pavilion on Dec. 12.



“We also felt as the flagship university of the state of Mississippi, it was also important for us to work to have games against in-state institutions. Our games against Southern Miss, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State, and Rust are a part of maintaining entertaining interstate rivalries,” said McPhee-McCuin.



Ole Miss heads back on the road with trips to South Alabama on Dec. 18 and then to McPhee-McCuin’s alma mater and the home state of Marquesha Davis and Elauna Eaton , at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 21. One final game before the gauntlet of SEC play remains, welcoming Alcorn State to the SJB Pavilion on Dec. 30.



“Hosting annual tournament teams Oklahoma and Louisville at home, in addition to accepting an invitation to the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas as part of our non-conference will test our team as it prepares for a Southeastern Conference slate that will be as competitive as it’s ever been.”



Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.



Three starters return from last year’s squad, including SEC All-Defensive member Madison Scott and the Rebels’ top three-point shooter in Snudda Collins . Tyia Singleton is back to provide reinforcement off the glass. Two members of ESPN’s Top-15 transfers made their way to Oxford in Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina and KK Deans from Florida. The youth will have its chance to shine, with the addition of five freshmen who look to make an impact in their first year.



The Rebels have their first chance at competitive action with its next stop to Italy for Ole Miss’ 2023 Foreign Tour to Italy from July 30-August 8. All while traveling throughout the country with stops in Rome, Florence and Naples, the Rebels are set for three games against international competition in preparation for the 2023-24 campaign.



Season ticket sales for the 2023-24 campaign are currently live at OleMissTix.com.



2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule:

Oct. 29 – Rust College (Exhibition)

Nov. 6 – Queens

Nov. 9 – Oklahoma

Nov. 15 – Temple

Nov. 18 – Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 19 – Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 20 – Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 25 – Little Rock

Nov. 29 – Louisville (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 2 – at Southern Miss

Dec. 12 – Mississippi Valley State

Dec. 18 – at South Alabama

Dec. 21 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dec. 30 – Alcorn State



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports