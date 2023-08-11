Pheonix Embroidery a Life-Long Dream Come True for Owner

By Alyssa Schnugg

Pheonix Embroidery is now open in the Oxford Market Place shopping center. Photos via Instagram

For 24 years, John Eakes worked at University Sporting Goods doing embroidery work.

Earlier this year, he decided it was time he took his plethora of skills and opened his own embroidery shop.

John Eakes. Photo via www.pheonixembrodery.com

Pheonix Embroidery Co. opened its doors in early July in the Oxford Market Place shopping center, west of the Oxford Walmart.

Eakes was just 14 years old when he started working at University Sporting Goods, working his way up and learning the skills needed to run the embroidery machines, which he did for about 20 years.

“I’ve wanted to have my own shop for about 20 of those years,” Eakes told Hotty Toddy News recently. “It’s just a dream that I’ve always had, and the stars just kind of aligned where last month it was time for me to go out on my own and spread my own wings.”

Pheonix Embroidery offers a variety of services including embroidery, screen printing, laser engraving, and alterations.

Customers only need to bring their logo and Eakes and his embroidery machines take care of the rest.

“Most people already have business cards, websites – something with a logo where they have an identity and a brand,” he said. “They come to me, and I convert their logo into a file that my machine can understand. From there, we can put it on hats, polos, rain jackets, towers – anything malleable.”

Eakes said his business is happy to serve single customers looking to have towers embroidered as a gift or large businesses with 1,000-piece orders.

Along with embroidered items, Pheonix Embroidery offers alterations by Peggy Cain, screen printing services and engraving.

Pheonix Embroider is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit them online by clicking here, following them on Facebook and Instagram, or call 662-473-8085.