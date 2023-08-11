Taco Monday Open Rehearsal With Oxford Civic Chorus

Free tacos and music trivia, followed by an open rehearsal, await at Taco Monday with the Oxford Civic Chorus.

OCC’s first rehearsal of the season is Monday, Aug. 21, and anyone who likes to sing is invited — you don’t have to be an expert. Bring a friend and find out how much fun a community choir can be!

What: Taco Monday With Oxford Civic Chorus

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Where: Oxford University United Methodist Church

Oxford Civic Chorus, a 501(c)(3), has been inspiring singers, enriching the community, and expanding musical horizons since 1998.

The choir gathers for weekly rehearsals, performs two concerts a year, and is available to sing at local events. Join, donate, or learn more at oxfordcivicchorus.org and facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus/.

Staff report