MDWFP Fish Hatchery Renamed After ‘Coach’ Bob Tyler

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ North Mississippi Fish Hatchery was recently renamed the Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery.

A dedication ceremony was held at the fish hatchery’s Visitor Education Center on July 24.

Tyler served as Director of Parks for MDWFP from 1992 – 1996. He later served as Deputy Director of MDWFP and is now an Ex officio member of the Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Foundation.

Known to many as “Coach,” Tyler also had an extensive coaching career, including head football coach at Mississippi State University from 1973–1978.

The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east of I-55.

For more information, visit www.mdwfp.com or call 601-432-2212.

Staff report