One More Very Hot Day Today Before a Short Break from the Excessive Heat

**UPDATE: The NWS has reduced the heat warning in Lafayette County to a Heat Advisory through 8 p.m.

We just need to get through Monday, folks, and then some heat relief is on the way – for a few days anyway.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, today’s high is expected to be around 95 degrees and the heat index value as high as 109.

Lafayette County is currently under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m.

There should be a 10 to 15 mph breeze as a cold front starts to head into the Mid-South.

There is currently a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with that increasing to a 30 percent chance tonight. You will start to feel a difference tonight with the low temperature expected to be around 66 degrees, about 10 degrees cooler than it has been at night for the last week or so.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be 81 degrees—you read that right—with a low of about 61 degrees.

As of Monday, there is no rain in the forecast for the rest of the week. However, with the weather being as it is here in the Mid-South, that could change daily.

The cooler temps should stick around for a few days, with the high on Wednesday near 82; the high on Thursday near 85, with the lows being in the low-60s.

By Friday, temperatures will crawl back up into the 90s, with the high expected to hit 91 degrees.

The weekend is forecast to be sunny and hot, with highs Saturday and Sunday around 94 degrees and lows back to the low-70s; however, a lack of rain could keep those heat index values down to a dull roar over the weekend.