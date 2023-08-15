Hi-Tech, Swift Response Helps Save Two Lafayette County Homes

Lafayette County Fire Department trucks on the scene. Photo via the LCFD

The Lafayette County Fire Department’s timely and effective actions helped to halt two structure fires in the past week, demonstrating its commitment to serving and protecting the community.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 10 at a residence on County Road 358.

Responding promptly to the 911 call, Lafayette County Fire Department’s firefighters confronted a rapidly spreading fire that originated in the laundry room and extended into an adjoining bathroom.

Battling dense smoke and intense heat upon entering the structure, the team used advanced tools like the Thermal Imaging Camera to assess the situation.

Using a Thermal Imaging Camera, firefighters can find where a fire started or where it’s located inside a well. Photo via the LCFD

“The situation was challenging, but our team’s training and equipment allowed us to swiftly identify and address the areas of highest risk,” said Chief Wes Anderson. “This ultimately saved the structure from further damage.”

Utilizing the Thermal Imaging Camera, the firefighters detected strong heat signatures emanating from the kitchen ceiling, enabling them to pinpoint potential hazards and efficiently stop the fire without it extending through the rest of the residence.

The fire only affected the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

On Aug. 13, the Lafayette County Fire Department received a 911 call for a residence on County Road 462. With an electrical fire in one of the bedrooms, the fire was contained within the confines of the room. The occupants were able to evacuate the home, and no injuries were reported. The Toccopola Fire Department provided mutual aid assistance with the fire.

Anderson expressed his pride in the department’s achievements, emphasizing the importance of their diligent training and preparedness.

“The Lafayette County Fire Department remains committed to safeguarding our community and its property,” he said. “Our successful response to these recent incidents shows the dedication of our firefighters and the effectiveness of our continuous training programs.”

The Lafayette County Fire Department has responded to 1,419 calls for service this year so far. That is an increase of 237 calls over last year during the same time period.

Staff report