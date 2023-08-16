Oxford City Pool is Looking a Bit Green

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford City Pool. Photo via www.oxfordparkcommission

The Oxford Swimming Pool has been used by hundreds, if not thousands, of local children and adults since its opening on Memorial Day weekend.

However, city leaders say the pool’s water hasn’t been looking crystal clear lately.

On Tuesday, after Oxford Park Commissioner Director Seth Gaines gave his quarterly report at the Oxford Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting, Alderman Jason Bailey asked Gaines why the pool has been looking green.

Gaines said the pool staff tests the water regularly.

“We had a meeting yesterday regarding that,” Gaines said. “There is some algae … It is cloudy in the deep end, but the numbers on any of our tests are not showing there is any chemical imbalance – however, if there is algae, obviously there is a chemical imbalance.”

The pool is now only open on weekends through Labor Day weekend.

Bailey asked Gaines if he thinks it is time to bring in a commercial pool company to test the water.

Gaines said pool staff were planning to take water today to Rebel Pools to be tested.

“I have no issue going further than that, depending on what the tests show,” Gaines said.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said OPC has been struggling with green and/or cloudy pool water all summer.

The summer has been hot, setting records in some places around Mississippi. Heat index values have reached triple digits several days in a row. High temperatures can lead to increased bacteria and algae growth, even with proper chlorine levels.