City Pool Expected to be Open This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city pool has had some battles with algae this summer, despite chlorine levels appearing to be normal. Photo via OPC/Facebook

Despite some green tint and cloudiness, the Oxford City Pool should be fine for swimmers this weekend, according to Oxford Park Commission Director Seth Gaines.

The OPC has been battling some reoccurring algae in the pool this summer, even though testing did not show any imbalance in the pool’s chlorine levels.

The pool was closed this week for 48 hours to give the pool treatment a chance to work quickly, Gaines said.

The pool is only open to the public now on weekends, but it opens during the week for some OPC exercise programs and private events.

“I fully expect the pool to be open by the weekend,” Gaines said Thursday.

Gaines said OPC tests the water multiple times a day, depending on what part of the summer it is and how many people have used the pool.

There is a Chemtrol under the pool that keeps OPC up to date on chemicals in the water.

“Not one time this summer has the Chemtrol unit shown low chlorine,” Gaines said.

Gaines said OPC has been using a bucket of chemical tabs every two to four days.

After Oxford Alderman Jason Bailey suggested on Tuesday bringing in some commercial help, Gaines enlisted the help of Rebel Pools.

“What we have learned is that both feeders aren’t working correctly or at all, even though they show that they are working,” Gaines said. “No one knows where the chlorine has gone. When you test the water in the basement of the pool, it still tests fine.”

Gaines said Rebel Pools has treated the pool, and he said he expects quotes on the costs to fix the problem permanently within a couple of days.

The pool is more than 45 years old and the Oxford Board of Aldermen has taken steps toward building a new city pool.