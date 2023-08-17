Statewide Burn Ban Implemented at Mississippi State Parks, Fishing Lakes

In response to the dry weather, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of our parks, lakes, staff, and guests.

Effective immediately, a statewide burn ban is in effect at all Mississippi State Parks and State Fishing Lakes until further notice.

This burn ban prohibits the use of all open fires such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning.

The objective is to mitigate the risk of floating embers that could spark spot fires, endangering both park premises and surrounding areas.

However, to continue enjoying the outdoor experience responsibly, visitors are able to utilize propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills (briquettes must be cooled and doused in water before disposal).

Please be advised, issued burn bans are enforced by local law enforcement. Deliberate violations of the burn ban constitute a misdemeanor offense, and those found guilty may face fines ranging from $100 to $500.

For other public land affected by a burn ban, visit mdwfp.com/burnban.

Staff report