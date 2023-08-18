Chancellor Boyce Welcomes in New School Year

Dear faculty and staff,

Welcome to a new year on America’s most beautiful campus! It is an exciting time at the University of Mississippi where, for the second year in a row, we are welcoming our largest freshman class ever. The significant growth in enrollment reflects our success in offering a vibrant, nurturing community and our appeal as a college of choice. I can’t wait to see how this new class makes its mark on Ole Miss.

I also recognize and appreciate that having more students requires greater investments in time, support, and guidance by our faculty, staff, and administration. I’m profoundly grateful for your commitment to our mission, and I’m inspired by how you encourage, uplift, and empower our students.

This fall, we will celebrate a major milestone as we mark 175 years of delivering education, research, healthcare, and service. Our longevity demonstrates the timeless value of our mission to provide access to higher education, prepare graduates for meaningful careers, and offer great value to our students and their families across generations.

The theme for the anniversary celebration, “A Legacy of Calling,” aligns with this year’s Common Reading Experience selection, “Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work” by Dave Isay. The book draws on Isay’s inspirational work as the founder of the StoryCorps oral history project, which he will discuss in his address to Fall Convocation in The SJB Pavilion on Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. I encourage you to reflect on the moving and thoughtful vignettes in the book, and I hope you’ll join Convocation or some of the events to come later this fall.

While we have a history of making history at the University of Mississippi, I’m most proud of how we always look to the future. I’m excited about new programs, facilities, and talent that will debut this fall to advance our campus and grow our transformational impact.

Your tremendous level of achievement and remarkable dedication exemplifies our culture of caring and empowers our students to thrive, pursue passions, and build bright futures as critical thinkers and leaders. I look forward to another fantastic year together, and I wish you the best with your professional goals and ambitions.

Sincerely,

Glenn F. Boyce

Chancellor