GenTeal Recognized as Fastest Growing Retail Company in Mississippi

GenTeal Apparel, a premium men’s clothing company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned businesses.

The Oxford-based brand is the fastest-growing retail company in Mississippi.

“Our focus at GenTeal has been to create the best line of men’s apparel possible, offering premium clothing that delivers subtle, quiet luxury to our customers,” said Blake Dubinski, the CEO of GenTeal Apparel. “It’s humbling to be included on this prestigious list, and it’s a testament to all the hard work put in by our incredibly talented staff and the immense trust placed in us by our retail partners across the country. This wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Founded in 2016 by Dubinski and Brice Noonan, GenTeal was first sold at historic men’s clothing shop Landry’s on Oxford Square. It can now be found in more than 250 specialty retailers and country clubs in 22 states. From 2019 through 2022, the company has grown by 485 percent, positioning it in the top 15 fastest-growing retail operations in the Southeast.

Recently, GenTeal moved into its new headquarters, expanding its warehousing and distribution

capabilities, while also consolidating all of its operations into one 30,000-square-foot location at the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park.

GenTeal is one of 11 companies from Mississippi on the Inc. 5000, ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019.

They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of Dec. 31, 2022.