Ole Miss Head Women’s Basketball Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin Honored with the 2023 Toastmasters Golden Gavel Award

Regarded as one of the nation’s most inspirational coaches head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin ‘s philosophy of ‘No Ceilings’ has garnered international acclaim with the Rebel leader honored with the 2023 Golden Gavel Award by Toastmasters International on Friday.



Toastmasters’ most prestigious award, the Golden Gavel, has been presented annually since 1959 to an individual distinguished in communication and leadership. McPhee-McCuin captivated sports fans across the globe in March during Ole Miss’ NCAA Tournament run with her message of “a dollar and a dream”.



In her fifth season at the helm of the Rebels, McPhee-McCuin assisted Ole Miss in orchestrating one of the biggest upsets of this year’s NCAA Tournament by knocking off No. 1 Stanford on its home court, 54-49, to reach the program’s 11th Sweet 16. Under her tutelage, the Rebels reached 11 SEC wins for the first time since the 16-game conference format was introduced.



The Rebels head into the 2023-24 campaign full of momentum with seven returners and eight newcomers including two of ESPN’s Top-15 transfers. SEC All-Defensive force Madison Scott returns for her senior season as well as starters in Marquesha Davis and Tyia Singleton .



Ole Miss returns to the court on Oct. 29 for its lone exhibition against Rust College, followed by its season opener on Nov. 6 against Queens from the SJB Pavilion.



