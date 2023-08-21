MS Forestry Commission Urges Residents to Take Action to Prevent Wildfires

The Mississippi Forestry Commission has reported a significant increase in wildfire occurrences across the state, with their wildland firefighters responding to approximately 260 calls between Aug. 1 and Aug. 18.

These fires have already burned approximately 5,000 acres of land, posing a threat to lives, homes and businesses. In response to the escalating risk, Gov. Tate Reeves has implemented a partial state-level burn ban, effective immediately, in 40 out of 82 counties.

Much of MS is experiencing severe drought conditions which can lead to more wildfires. Photo from MDWFP

“Much of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions,” warned MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman. “Even our northern areas are starting to see these drought conditions now.”

To effectively manage the situation, the MFC has mobilized an Incident Management Team in Wiggins. This collaboration of MFC employees, along with local, state, and federal partners, aims to enhance response capabilities and coordinate efforts to mitigate the risk of wildfires. The MFC IMT will remain deployed as long as necessary.

Under the partial state-level burn ban, all outdoor burning is strictly prohibited in the affected counties. Violators will face fines and be held accountable for any fire-related damages. The MFC strongly discourages unnecessary outdoor burning in other parts of the state due to the prevailing drought conditions. However, the use of gas, propane, pellet, and charcoal grills is permitted as long as proper safety precautions are followed.

“Wildfires occur in Mississippi more often than people realize,” Bozeman said. “We want Mississippians to understand the danger and make sure they are prepared should a wildfire threaten their home.”

To ensure the safety of homes and communities, the MFC offers the Firewise program, an educational initiative that equips homeowners and community leaders with vital information and resources. By implementing Firewise practices, individuals can better protect their properties from the devastating impact of wildfires.

Here are a few “Firewise” tips to safeguard your home:

Create and maintain at least 30 feet of defensible space around your home through proper landscaping.

Remove potential hazards such as wood piles and prune overhanging limbs.

Keep your lawn hydrated and maintained (using sprinklers helps)

Remember, 9 out of 10 wildfires are human-caused!

To report a wildfire, call 911 or contact MFC’s Central Dispatch at 833-MFC-FIRE.

To learn more about wildfire prevention, visit mfc.ms.gov, or like and follow @MSForestryComm on Facebook and Twitter.

To learn more about the Mississippi Forestry Commission, please visit www.mfc.ms.gov.

Staff report