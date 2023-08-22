Chargers, Commodores, United Way Team Up for Crosstown Classic Fundraiser

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

As part of the annual football rivalry between the Lafayette Commodores and Oxford Chargers, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County has once again teamed up with Lafayette County School District and Oxford School District for the Crosstown Classic United Way Challenge.

This is the eighth year for the challenge, which is aimed at raising money for United Way.

With a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, the Oxford Chargers and Lafayette Commodores will compete on the gridiron for Crosstown Classic bragging rights on the field at the William L. Buford Stadium at Lafayette High School.

The rivalry is not limited to the field, though, as supporters of both schools compete to see who can raise the most money for the Lafayette-Oxford-University community.

Each district has a unique online donation page and text-to-donate code that enables supporters’ donations to count toward their total.

Lafayette Commodore supporters can donate online at uwoxfordms.org/dores or text “DORES” to 40403 and then click on the link they receive prompting them to complete their charitable contribution.

Oxford Charger supporters can donate online at uwoxfordms.org/chargers or text “CHARGERS” to 40403 and then click on the link they receive prompting them to complete their charitable contribution.

Oxford currently leads the series 4–3 after Lafayette won the challenge in 2023. The winner receives the Crosstown Classic United Way Challenge Trophy.

The UWOLC partners with both school districts through employee-giving campaigns and other collaborative initiatives. However, the annual fundraising competition offers a unique way for everyone to join together with a shared goal of helping local residents.

UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said there is no exact goal for the event but hopes it raises a substantial amount.

“Donations have been down for our organization as well as many local nonprofits,” Brummett said. “I hope this will be our best year to date from a fundraising standpoint as we also raise awareness of the tremendous needs that exist within our community and the many local initiatives we support that help address them.”

Funds raised for United Way support several nonprofit programs, such as Leap Frog, Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi, LOU Reads Coalition, Lovepacks and more.

“While there can only be one winner when it comes to the challenge each year, our community and its residents ultimately win every time someone donates to our local United Way as every investment yields incredible returns as we work hand in hand for the betterment of Oxford and Lafayette County,” Brummett said.