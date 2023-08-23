Ole Miss, Oxford Trying to Keep Cool

School of Journalism and New Media journalism student Hallie Grace and Caleb Harris get expert advice on keeping your AC up and running.

It’s already hot and going to get hotter in Oxford and on the Ole Miss campus, so when the AC wasn’t working well in Martin Hall this week, some new freshmen were not happy.

“it was inconvenient just because I just like never really felt clean because I was just sweating. 24/7 and it definitely would have like, been a lot easier if it was like, fixed or like, still working,” freshman Rosemary McClintock said.

Fortunately, the problem has now been resolved and things are cooling off in Martin, but Oxford HVAC technician Kyle Smiley said there are plenty of people around town who are still suffering from AC outages.

With at least three more days of temps over 100 degrees, Smiley said there is one big thing to do right now — change your filter.

“When that filter stops up, it will clog the unit and put pressure on the unit that you know you want to avoid,” Smiley said.

One other maintenance must is to beware when mowing the grass because lawn clippings can clog the coils of the outside unit.

“And so you want to be able to wash those holes out with a water hose or call an HVAC company, and they can come professionally clean it,” Smiley said.