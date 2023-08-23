Oxford in for More Extreme Heat

School of Journalism and New Media journalism student Julieanna Jackson discusses high temps with a local weather expert.

With an excessive heat warning in effect for Oxford and much of north Mississippi, WTVA-TV meteorologist Matt Laubhan said those who have to be outside have to be smart about it.

“If you can aim early in the morning in particular, that certainly helps out a lot, because unfortunately, with this pattern, we’re still dealing with heat indices that are near 100 degrees, at eight, nine, even 10 o’clock in the evening,” Laubhan said.

Actual temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees for the next three days and even with a front coming in over the weekend, the relief may be minimal.

“This next front will get us back closer to what we typically expect for this time of year. But, whereas, we typically should be in the lower 90s for this portion of August, this will get us to the lower 90s and maybe upper 80s when it gets here. So while that’s an improvement, it’s a reminder of just how far above normal we have been,” said Laubhan.

On the Ole Miss campus Wednesday, the heat didn’t seem to phase most students.

“You all need your resources in order to make it out here in Mississippi and the weather is definitely always unpredictable. So, just never know,” student Tyron Boyd said.

Young, healthy adults should be able to cope with the high temps, as long as they take typical precautions, such as staying hydrated and limiting time outdoors. But pets, according to Laubhan will need their humans to do their thinking for them.

“You have to make sure that they are in air conditioning or in not just sufficient shade but with sufficient air movement as well, because it’s really, really difficult for them to cool themselves off when it’s hot,” Laubhan said. “And a lot of them do end up having heat injuries… You have to think for the pets. You are still smarter than them.”