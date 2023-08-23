University Records Second-Highest Annual Total for Private Support

By Tina H. Hahn

University of Mississippi

Freshmen head to class at the University of Mississippi on Monday (Aug. 21), the first day of the fall semester. The university has welcomed its largest freshman class ever, making private support such as the $155 million given in fiscal year 2023 a critical part of maintaining a quality experience for all students. The total was the second-highest fundraising tally in Ole Miss history. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Alumni and friends of the University of Mississippi stepped up once again in fiscal year 2023, with gifts totaling $155.1 million, the second-highest fundraising year on record.

The Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss has reached $1.38 billion of its $1.5 billion goal, the largest-ever fundraising initiative for higher education in Mississippi.

During FY23, which closed June 30, the number of gifts to Ole Miss, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Ole Miss athletics came to 88,755 and the number of donors totaled 24,644, with 5,042 of those being new donors.

“We’re experiencing tremendous momentum at the University of Mississippi, and this generous level of private support from our devoted alumni and friends plays a leading role in our transformational impact,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “It makes it possible to welcome our largest freshman class in history, support faculty research and innovation, prepare health care professionals and champion student-athletes.

“I’m excited to see all the ways these significant funds will help build leaders, empower student success and create opportunities.”

The UM Foundation, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding this year, manages 1,666 endowments, with 70 new ones added this year. The endowment stands at approximately $840 million with endowed funds held permanently.

With 11% alumni participation, private giving to Ole Miss fueled meaningful progress across all areas of campus with noteworthy gifts. Among them were:

A highlight of the fiscal year was the annual Giving Day, reflecting the enthusiasm of alumni and friends as it set a one-time giving record with $6.83 million coming from 2,399 gifts.

“The momentum of Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss continues to grow, and we are most thankful,” said Charlotte Parks, vice chancellor for development. “As the fall semester opens and alumni and friends visit campus, they will see our excited students and dedicated faculty and want to take part in answering today’s challenges.

“Donors are giving to build leaders and strengthen the future, and we are extremely grateful for their vision and generosity.”

For more information on supporting Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, contact Charlotte Parks at cpparks@olemiss.edu or 662-915-3120; or give online at Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss. Checks, with the designated area written in the memo line, can be mailed to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655.